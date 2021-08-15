The Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee has opened the Technical Repair Service Centre inside the Paralympic Village today, allowing equipment such as prosthetics and wheelchairs to be fixed at the Games.

This allows athletes to participate with well-adjusted equipment during the Paralympics, which can be fixed or maintained at the centre.

Official supporter of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Ottobock, is operating the centre for a 16th successive Games, dating back to Seoul 1988.

Approximately 100 specialists will be part of the technical repair service team, including three from Ottobock Japan and 11 prosthetists from manufacturing facilities and prosthetist training schools throughout the host nation.

Around 17,300 parts have been prepared and approximately 2,000 repairs are expected to be carried out during the Games in 26 languages.

In addition to the facility at the Paralympic Village, 14 technical repair booths are to be set up in competition venues.

These facilities are to be open to athletes from 8am to 11pm, unless in case of emergency.

Wheelchair sports will have booths for repairs at venues during the Paralympics ©Getty Images

"I am delighted to announce the opening of the Technical Repair Service Centre, which will help Para-athletes participating in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games achieve their best performances," said Mikako Kotani, Tokyo 2020 sports director.

"Tokyo 2020 will work with the approximately 100 technical repair service team members from around the world to create an environment where athletes can compete with peace of mind."

Among those 14 technical repair booths, two will be at the Olympic Stadium, while other booths are to be at the Fuji International Speedway for road cycling, Izu Velodrome for track cycling, the Yoyogi National Stadium for badminton and wheelchair rugby and Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium for table tennis.

All sports that require wheelchairs or prosthetics will be supported by the booths - with sports like goalball and sitting volleyball not having this service provided at the venue.