Richardson to return from ban at Prefontaine Classic in star-studded women's 100m field

American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson is set to return to competition for the first time at the Eugene Diamond League, after her one-month cannabis ban, in a stacked women's 100 metres field that features the top four athletes from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Richardson was given a retrospective suspension in June for testing positive for the banned substance, which has led to discussion over whether the recreational drug should be prohibited.

Her ban nullified her results at the United States Olympic Trials, meaning she would not be selected for the team in line with the US selection policy.

Jamaica's three medal winners from the race at Tokyo 2020 are also confirmed for the Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field on Saturday (August 21).

Leading them is Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, who set a new Olympic and national record in the final, clocking a time of 10.61sec.

Three-times Olympic champion and nine-times world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was the silver medallist at the Games and is expected to be on the start line besides her compatriot and bronze medallist Shericka Jackson.

Marie-Josée Ta Lou of Ivory Coast, fourth in the 100m final, is also set to compete having set a new national record during the Games.

Double Olympic champion Sifan Hassan of The Netherlands headlines the women's 5,000m field, taking on Kenyan two-times world champion Hellen Obiri and world indoor 1500m record holder Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia.

All three were on the podium in the event at Tokyo 2020.

Sifan Hassan is the favourite in the women's 5,000m at the Prefontaine Classic ©Getty Images

Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei, Canada’s Moh Ahmed and the United States' Paul Chelimo - who were the top three in the men's 5,000m at the Olympics - are to compete again in the rarely-run two miles.

Teenage sensations Athing Mu of the US and Britain's Keely Hodgkinson were the top two in the women's 800m at the Games and go again over the distance along with Olympic bronze medallist Raevyn Rodgers and Jemma Reekie of Britain, who was fourth in Tokyo.

Ugandan Halimah Nakaayi, the reigning world champion, is also confirmed for the race.

World record holder and two-times Olympic champion Ryan Crouser of the US takes on world champion and fellow countryman Joe Kovacs, as well as 2017 world champion Tom Walsh of New Zealand.

Double Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon of Kenya faces British Olympic silver medallist Laura Muir in the women's 1500m and world champion Kenyan Timothy Cheruiyot and new Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen are on the start list for the men's mile.

On August 26, the top six finishers in the women's Olympic 100m final - Thompson-Herah, Fraser-Pryce, Jackson and Ta Lou, and Swiss pair Ajla Del Ponte and Mujinga Kambundji - are to race again over the distance in Lausanne.

Paris is then set to host the next leg of the Diamond League on August 28, featuring Swedish Olympic pole vault champion Armand Duplantis, Olympic 3,000m steeplechase champion Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco and Kenyan world steeplechase champion Consenslus Kipruto.

Olympic champions hurdler Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico, Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, Jamaican sprint hurdler Hansle Parchment and American discus thrower Valerie Allman are on the entry list too.