World Taekwondo Asia has been forced to call off two tournaments because of continued COVID-19 restrictions.

The Chuncheon Korea Open - due to take place from September 8 to 13 in the South Korean city - is the first of two events to fall victim to the pandemic.

Nablus in Palestine was due to host the fourth edition of the Asian Region WT President's Cup from November 18 to 23, but that too will not be possible.

Restrictions in the host countries and the health situation in Asia as a whole - where there are fears about new, faster-spreading variants of COVID-19 - led to the Organising Committees asking World Taekwondo Asia to cancel the tournaments.

Thailand's Panipak Wongpattanakit was one of two Asian gold medallists in taekwondo at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

World Taekwondo Asia obliged.

"I truly hope all Taekwondo family are safe and fine until we return to our pre-COVID lives", World Taekwondo Asia President Lee Kyu-seok wrote to members when confirming the cancellations.

The next major event on the World Taekwondo Asia calendar is an elective Extraordinary General Assembly, due to take place online on October 10.

This year's World Championships in Wuxi in China have been indefinitely postponed because of the pandemic.