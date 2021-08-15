The British Paralympic Association (BPA) has launched an operation to ensure that its delegation of more than 600 athletes, coaches and support staff remain free of COVID-19.

The ‘stop the virus’ logistics drive mirrors a similar and highly successful regime which ensured that the British Olympic team landed in Japan COVID-free, and that no athlete was then forced to withdraw in Tokyo because of the virus.

"By partnering with a testing supplier of Randox Health’s calibre we can be assured we have the highest quality COVID-19 testing available - giving the athletes the peace of mind they need to focus on their preparation, training and performance," said Mike Sharrock, chief executive of the BPA.

"We have every confidence ParalympicsGB athletes will produce performances to inspire and unite the nation once again."

The COVID-19 testing programme is being masterminded by the BPA with the support of Randox, which is claimed to have the biggest COVID testing labs in the UK and Ireland and among the biggest in Europe.

Swimmer Bethany Firth won three gold medals and a silver at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games ©British Paralympic Association

British competitors in the Paralympic Games will be tested regularly before they fly to Japan, with the last test just 72 hours before departure.

The healthcare company is delivering test kits direct to athletes and has set up its own courier services to ensure speed and reliability in processing the results.

The governing body will be able to register, view and access reports for samples that will be taken by the ParalympicsGB Clinical Team and then transported to and tested in Randox’s COVID-19 laboratories which is said to be capable of processing 500,000 samples per day.

While in Tokyo, the ParalympicsGB delegation will also have access to point-of-care technology which offers rapid PCR test results in 40 minutes.

"Following our testing regime for Team GB who enjoyed an incredibly successful Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, we are delighted we can extend our gold-standard PCR testing to the ParalympicsGB athletes ahead of their competing in the Paralympics," said Dr Peter Fitzgerald, Randox managing director.

"It is an honour to provide our COVID-19 testing service to ParalympicsGB, so the athletes can travel to Tokyo to achieve their dream of competing in the sport they have trained so hard for, and we can help to keep them safe along the way."