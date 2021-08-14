Ghana NOC chief calls for Government help to improve medal tally at Paris 2024

Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) President Ben Nunoo Mensah has urged the country's Government to implement a strategic sports plan to improve their performance at the next Olympic Games in Paris.

Ghana returned from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which concluded on Sunday (August 8), with one medal.

Samuel Takyi's bronze in the men's featherweight boxing category at Tokyo 2020 was Ghana's first Olympic medal since Barcelona 1992.

But Nunoo Mensah believes the country can do better and called on the Government to intervene to help with GOC efforts to win more medals at Paris 2024.

Samuel Takyi is the first Ghanaian to win an Olympic medal since Barcelona 1992 ©Getty Images

"In order to win medals at the next Olympic Games like other developed countries, the Government must start supporting and preparing athletes from now till 2024," Nunoo Mensah told Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

"We all hail Samuel Takyi for winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics but that is not enough.

"We could do more if we pay attention to other sports like boxing and weightlifting that could win more than a medal at an event."