Paralympics Australia has revealed it will be sending its largest team of athletes to contest an overseas Paralympic Games, with a contingent of 179 athletes set to travel to Japan to compete at Tokyo 2020.

Australia will compete in 18 of the 22 sports on the Tokyo 2020 programme, including debut Paralympic sports taekwondo and badminton, equalling the record for most sports Australia has competed in at a single Games, set at Sydney 2000.

"The Australian Paralympic team for Tokyo 2020 should be a source of enormous pride for all Australians," said Chef de Mission Kate McLoughlin.

"They embody the great strength and diversity of our communities and serve as a beacon for the continued advancement towards a fairer and more inclusive society.

"They also demonstrate the exceptional strength of character that epitomises Australian Paralympians.

"To qualify for an Australian Paralympic Team is an outstanding achievement.

"Yet, this time, it has required a unique level of resilience and determination.

"Through unprecedented obstacles, including the one-year Games postponement, as well as travel restrictions and lockdowns which severely impacted qualification pathways, training camps and international competition, our Para-athletes adapted, innovated and forged ahead in pursuit of their goals.

"It’s been a long and difficult road but their time has finally arrived.

"I can’t wait to do everything possible to create the optimal performance environment for our Team members so they can have a safe and memorable experience in Tokyo."

Tokyo 2020 will be Australia's 17th consecutive summer Paralympics ©Paralympics Australia

The team size of 179 eclipses the 175 who competed at Rio 2016.

Australia has been represented by a larger number of athletes only once, at its home Games in Sydney in 2000, where 285 athletes from the country took part.

"What lies ahead for this exceptional Australian team is the unique hard-won honour of representing our nation in what is now the world’s third-largest sporting event," Paralympics Australia chief executive Lynne Anderson said.

"This moment is about celebrating our elite Para-athletes.

"It’s also about continuing to build on the work of generations of Paralympians who have made Australia one of the top Para-sport nations.

"After finishing on top of the medal tally at Sydney 2000, we finished fifth in the world at each of the past four Games.

"It’s a record of excellence that has impacted Australian society in a profoundly positive way and helped change the narrative around disability.

"I know this team will be fiercely determined to continue that progress."

Australia has competed at every Paralympic Games since the inaugural edition in Rome in 1960.

The team's best performance came at Sydney 2000, where they topped the medals table with 63 golds.