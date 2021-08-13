European Sambo Federation forms working group to help members get NOC recognition

The European Sambo Federation (ESF) has vowed to assist its members in gaining recognition from their respective National Olympic Committees (NOCs).

The ESF established a working group, to be chaired by secretary general Roberto Ferraris, during its latest Executive Committee meeting to help National Federations with their bid for recognition by their NOCs.

It follows the International Sambo Federation (FIAS) being fully recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at its Session in Tokyo last month, a decision which could pave the way to the sport one day being part of the Olympic Games programme.

Ensuring more National Federations are recognised by their NOC will boost sambo's chances of becoming an Olympic sport.

Sambo was granted full IOC recognition at the Session in Tokyo last month ©Getty Images

Sambo was among the sports granted provisional IOC recognition for a period of three years in 2018.

Its recognition had been due to expire this year, but the IOC Executive Board approved the FIAS for full recognition in June, along with the bodies governing lacrosse, kickboxing, muaythai, cheerleading and icestock sport.

FIAS President President Vasily Shestakov claimed the organisation had achieved "mission impossible" following the IOC decision.

Shestakov described being fully recognised by the IOC as a "truly joyful moment".