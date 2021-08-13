The European University Sports Association (EUSA) has continued preparations for its upcoming General Assembly in Budapest with a meeting between its leadership and the event's chair.

The Hungarian capital will host the General Assembly on September 10 and 11.

The gathering will also feature an EUSA Executive Committee meeting and the EUSA-International University Sports Federation (FISU) Strategic Dialogue.

EUSA Executive Committee member Bruno Barracosa, who will chair the General Assembly, travelled to Slovenia's capital Ljubljana to meet EUSA President Adam Roczek and secretary general Matjaz Pecovnik, and to review the procedures and preparations for the event.

The upcoming General Assembly is an elective one.

Bruno Barracosa, left, and EUSA secretary general Matjaz Pecovnik attended the meeting to review preparations for the General Assembly ©EUSA

EUSA members' delegates will vote in a new Executive Committee to lead the organisation for the next four-year period.

With a change made to EUSA statutes and internal documents in 2019, the delegates of the member associations will be able to elect a student for the first time as a voting member of the Executive Committee and have a chance to elect a more gender-balanced group.

On June 17 and 18, the Hungarian University Sports Federation (MEFS) hosted representatives from EUSA in preparation for the EUSA General Assembly.

The participants visited the University of Physical Education in Budapest and inspected the venues for the General Assembly.

Plans for the Debrecen-Miskolc 2024 European Universities Games were also discussed, accompanied by a presentation from MEFS Executive Committee member Zoltan Rakaczki.