World Triathlon has asserted a potential anti-doping rule violation against Russian athlete Igor Polyanskiy.

The governing body reported that a sample collected from Polyanskiy had returned an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) for genetically engineered Erythropoietin.

Erythropoietin is a hormone produced primarily by the kidneys and it plays a key role in the production of red blood cells, which carry oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body, therefore improving a person's stamina.

The sample was collected by World Triathlon during an out-of-competition test on July 21 in Vladivostok in Russia.

Igor Polyanski, right, won a bronze medal at the 2012 Tongyeong ITU Triathlon World Cup ©Getty Images

World Triathlon was then informed of the case on August 5 by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Polyanskiy has the right to request the analysis of the 'B' sample and to challenge the imposition of the provisional suspension before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The 31-year-old competed in both the mixed relay and men's triathlon events at Tokyo 2020, finishing 14th and 43rd, respectively.