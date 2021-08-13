Priscilla Gagné is set to represent Canada in judo at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games after being named on the country's team for the event.

Gagné is due to compete in her second Paralympic Games after making her debut at Rio 2016, where she finished fifth.

The 35-year-old is ranked world number two in the women’s under-52 kilograms category.

"It’s an honour to be named to the Canadian Paralympic team," said Gagné.

"Since I was 10 years old, I have dreamt of attending the Games, and it is truly a gift to have the chance to do it for a second time at 35 years of age.

"It’s been a challenging year with the pandemic exposing certain inequalities, but the strength of unity among our Paralympic community and the encouragement of my coach Andrzej [Sadej], has proven to be enough to persevere and overcome yet another challenge."

Gagné, an Ontario native, is set to compete in Tokyo on August 27.

Judo at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will take place at the Nippon Budokan ©Getty Images

"I am so pleased to welcome Priscilla to the team for her second Paralympic Games," said Stephanie Dixon, Canada's Chef de Mission for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

"Priscilla is a phenomenal athlete who I know has been working so hard to keep in top shape during a challenging year of limited access to training.

"I wish her all the best in Tokyo and can’t wait to cheer her on."

Gagné claimed gold at the 2018 and 2020 International Blind Sports Federation Judo Pan American Championships and took silver at both the Toronto 2015 and Lima 2019 Parapan American Games.

She also became the first Canadian woman to earn a medal in judo at the World Championships when she earned bronze at the 2018 event.

"Priscilla is a fighter, both on the judo mat and in daily life outside of sport," said Andrzej Sadej, Para head coach for Judo Canada.

"For me it is a privilege and an enriching experience to be part of her Paralympic journey."

Canada has won four Paralympic bronze medals in the sport with three coming courtesy of Pier Morten in 1988, 1992 and 2000, and another from his brother Eddie Morten in 1988.