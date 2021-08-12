World Triathlon Championship Series event in Montréal to run under eliminator and mixed relay format

The World Triathlon Championship Series returns to Montréal in Canada tomorrow, featuring 120 competitors in the first event held since the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Last year’s event in the city had been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is usually held in June, but has been shifted to August this year in light of a congested triathlon calendar.

The 2021 competition in Montréal will feature events in the eliminator and mixed relay format.

The 60 male and 60 female triathletes will be divided into two qualification heats of 30 on Friday, with the top ten advancing from each race.

Further repechage races on Friday will give those athletes who have yet to qualify another chance to reach the final, taking the number of triathletes in each final up to 30.

The women’s final is scheduled to be followed by the men’s final on Saturday (August 13).

Get set for the new super-sprint format set to make its debut at the @TriathlonMTL #WTCSMontreal over 2 days: 13-14 August on https://t.co/dToUk2wdD4 🔥



Start lists: https://t.co/wYEe7ITlGW

Schedule: https://t.co/Rvvb2iMPldhttps://t.co/gNkH1u3zaO — World Triathlon (@worldtriathlon) August 11, 2021

Olympic bronze medallist Hayden Wilde of New Zealand, Marten van Riel of Belgium and the United States' Kevin McDowell, who helped his country claim silver in the mixed relay at Tokyo 2020, are among the entrants to the men's triathlon.

The women's race features Flora Duffy, who earned Bermuda's first ever Olympic gold medal at Tokyo 2020, and Katie Zaferes and Taylor Knibb from the American silver medal-winning mixed relay team.

The eliminator format will see 30 triathletes compete in the first race with the final 10 knocked out, with the same happening again in the 20-member second race before the winner of the final race with the remaining 10 athletes will be crowned as champion.

The eliminator men’s and women’s finals are held over a super sprint course consisting of a 300-metre swim, three laps of a 7.2-kilometre cycle and two laps of a 2km run.

Sunday (August 15) is set to see the mixed relay event take place, with 10 teams set to feature in a course which involves a 300m swim, two laps of a 6.6km cycle and two laps of a 1.9km run.

The mixed relay triathlon debuted at the Olympic Games at Tokyo 2020, but gold medallists Britain will not send a team to compete in the event in Montréal.