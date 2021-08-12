Six Olympic medallists in action at LGCT Grand Prix in London

The ninth round of the Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) starts in London tomorrow, with the contenders at the top of the standings all in action.

Spain’s Sergio Alvarez Moya leads the way on 158 points, but Australia’s Edwina Tops-Alexander is just six points behind on 152.

In third on 149 points is Peder Fredricson, who helped Sweden to gold in the team jumping equestrian event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

He was pipped to the gold medal in the individual jumping event by Britain’s Ben Maher, who is fourth in the LGCT Grand Prix standings on 132 points.

Maher clinched the LGCT title in 2018 and 2019, and his fellow Brit and two-time LGCT winner Scott Brash will also be in action.

Brash is sixth in this year’s standings, and the home duo have enjoyed several close battles over the years in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, home of the Chelsea Pensioners and Chelsea Flower Show.

Britain has a total of 12 riders due to compete in the event, including John, Robert and Ellen Whitaker, and Jodie Hall McAteer who sits 39th in the standings.

Spain's Sergio Alvarez Moya is currently top of the LGCT standings ©Getty Images

A British rider has won this event on five of the six occasions it has been held.

The line-up in London features a total of six Olympic medallists, including Fredricson and Maher.

Henrik von Eckermann helped Sweden to win gold along with Fredricson in the team jumping at Tokyo 2020, and is 16th in the LGCT standings on 16 points.

The United States won silver in the same event, and one of its riders, Laura Kraut, will feature in London - she sits 83rd in the overall standings.

Belgians Pieter Devos and Gregory Wathelet won bronze in the team jumping event, and are 12th and 43rd respectively going into the competition in London.

After the London Grand Prix, six further events are planned on this year’s circuit before the Global Champions Playoffs in Prague from November 18 to 21.