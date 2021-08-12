The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is serving as a cultural partner for ‘The Walk’, which has recently seen the 3.5-metre puppet Little Amal begin an 8,000-kilometre walk across Europe.
Little Amal is said to represent all refugee children.
Birmingham 2022 and Birmingham City Council are serving as partners for ‘Warm Hands Cold Day’, which is a community event scheduled for October 28 2021 when Little Amal arrives in the city.
She will also visit nearby Coventry the day prior, with the city due to host rugby sevens, judo and wrestling events at its Coventry Arena for Birmingham 2022.
‘The Walk’ is being held to raise awareness of the plight of millions of young refugees and the treacherous journeys they make, often alone.
Little Amal started her journey at the end of last month in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, close to the Syrian border.
She will travel through eight countries - Turkey, Greece, Italy, France, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium and the United Kingdom - with many towns and cities having planned cultural events to celebrate her arrival.
Organisers are describing ‘The Walk’ as an "international arts festival meets endurance event."
‘The Walk’ is scheduled to arrive in Calais on October 17 to complete Little Amal’s journey across mainland Europe, before crossing the English Channel and finishing in Manchester on November 3.
Beth Gardiner-Smith, the chief executive of the charity Safe Passage, believes ‘The Walk’ is an important campaign at a crucial time.
"At a time when public debate is so polarised, and safe and legal routes for refugees are being closed down, art has a critical role to play in changing the conversation and bringing people together," she said.
"We hope that The Walk will shed new light on the journeys refugees are forced to take and galvanise support for a world where everyone seeking asylum has access to a safe passage."
Birmingham 2022 has already received funding for its Critical Mass project which will perform dances at its Opening and Closing Ceremonies, and seek to engage with refugee and asylum seeker advice centres, as well as colleges, community arts groups, youth clubs and job centres, to ensure people from underrepresented backgrounds can participate.
The Commonwealth Games is due to take place from July 28 to August 8.