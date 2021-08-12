Robin Mitchell, the Acting President of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC), has expressed delight that a record 93 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) went home from Tokyo 2020 with medals.

Mitchell in particular highlighted the achievements of Turkmenistan, Burkina Faso and San Marino, which earned their first-ever medals at an Olympic Games.

Polina Guryeva earned silver in the women’s 59-kilogram weightlifting division for Turkmenistan, Hugues Fabrice Zango won bronze in the men’s triple jump for Burkina Faso, while San Marino became the smallest country by population to win a medal.

In fact, the Sammarinese athletes earned three medals.

Alessandra Perilli won a bronze in the women’s trap shooting and a silver alongside Gian Marco Berti in the mixed trap team shooting, while Myles Amine claimed bronze in the men’s freestyle wrestling under-86kg class.

Mitchell also highlighted Qatar, the Philippines and Bermuda, which won gold medals at the Games for the first time and were among 65 NOCs to boast Olympic champions.

Fares Ibrahim triumphed for Qatar in the men’s 96kg weightlifting, while Mutaz Essa Barshim shared his gold with Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi in the men’s high jump in one of the Games' more extraordinary moments.

Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz of the Philippines claimed gold in the women’s 55kg category, while Bermudan triathlete Flora Duffy won the women’s triathlon.

Alessandra Perilli earned a bronze and silver in shooting at Tokyo 2020 as San Marino earned its first-ever Olympic medals ©Getty Images

Mitchell said the Games had been "a wonderful two weeks of thrilling sport", including hundreds of new world and Olympic records, and provided "unforgettable moments of solidarity and respect."

The ANOC Acting President spoke highly of the new sports and disciplines which featured at Tokyo 2020, and said the Games had brought an increased focus on gender equality and youth.

Mitchell's message also featured praise for athletes for their "moments of friendship and sportsmanship" and "great comradery" in the absence of fans, and claimed they had brought "joy and hope to communities around the globe" at a difficult time.

He also thanked Games organisers, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Japan for their work in allowing the Olympics to go ahead, and the NOCs for enabling athletes to compete.

Mitchell concluded that the Games had fulfilled the IOC's new motto of "Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together".

ANOC secretary general Gunilla Lindberg also shared her thoughts on the Games - the 26th Summer or Winter Olympics she has attended since Sapporo 1972.

She spoke of her pride at increasing gender equality in terms of participation, with women making up just 15 per cent of the athletes in 1972 and Paris 2024 now on course to be a fully balanced Games.

Lindberg praised the 206 NOCs for their increasing professionalism and support for athletes, as well as Tokyo 2020, the IOC and Japan for hosting the Olympics.

During Tokyo 2020, ANOC moved its General Assembly - scheduled for October - from Seoul to Greek capital Athens due to concerns over a spike in COVID-19 cases and fresh restrictions in South Korea.