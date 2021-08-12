Olympic gold medallist Jan Blokhuijsen has been reprimanded by the International Skating Union (ISU) for refusing to wear a mask during an anti-doping test.

The Dutch speed skater was subject to an out-of-competition test on April 28, but refused to wear a face covering - a contravention of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) guidance for testing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blokhuijsen "stated that he will never wear a mask in his own house", according to the ISU's published decision.

The attending doping and blood control officers highlighting WADA's guidance and Blokhuijsen's responsibilities had no effect, and the athlete "did not change his mind, even having been aware of the fact that the whole Netherlands was an area of high infection risk at the time of the test".

Blokhuijsen's behavior was "irresponsible and unethical", the ISU Disciplinary Commission concluded.

Jan Blokhuijsen, left, has won four Olympic medals, including team pursuit gold at Sochi 2014 ©Getty Images

The 32-year-old violated Article 3 of the ISU Code of Ethics, which relates to "General Standards of Conduct", as well as Article 7 of the ISU Constitution, in particular the section on "Obligations of ISU Members, their Members and Participants".

Blokhuijsen was reprimanded and warned to not engage in similar conduct in the future.

Blokhuijsen, who the ISU said did not respond to the complaint, was additionally ordered to bear his own costs.

The Dutch speed skater won team pursuit gold at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, as well as a silver medal in the men's 5,000 metres.

Blokhuijsen won team pursuit bronzes at the Vancouver 2010 and Pyeongchang 2018 Games additionally, and is a five-time allround medallist at the World Championships.



