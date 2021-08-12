New dates for the European qualifier for the next women's Rugby World Cup have been announced, with Italy to play host next month.

The Italians, Ireland, Scotland and Spain will battle it out for a place at the World Cup - due to be hosted by New Zealand in October 2022.

The team finishing second at the European qualifier will have one last chance to reach the tournament proper at a global repechage, coming up against Samoa and the second-place finisher from the Asian qualifier.

Zebre's Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma will host the action, although a full match schedule is yet to be released.

"We are pleased to be able to share the details of the rescheduled Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe qualifier," Rugby World Cup 2021 tournament director Alison Hughes said.

Hosts Italy are the top-ranked team yet to qualify for the World Cup ©Getty Images

"The global disruption caused by COVID-19 has been frustrating for all unions still within the pathway but we appreciate the patience and flexibility shown by our unions and their efforts to ensure the qualification process can be completed safely and fairly.

"Next year’s Rugby World Cup is shaping up to be a truly spectacular event and we can’t wait to see the world’s top women’s 15s players take the stage in New Zealand."

Nine of 12 teams have already qualified for the Rugby World Cup 2021 - which retains that branding despite being moved to 2022.

The winner of the European qualifier will join the United States and Canada in Pool B, along with an Asian team.

England, France, South Africa and Fiji are in Pool C, while hosts and defending champions New Zealand, Wales, Australia and the repechage winners will complete Pool A.