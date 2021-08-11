The International Handball Federation (IHF) has awarded Poland and Slovakia wildcards for the 2021 Women’s World Handball Championship.

The IHF Council can award one wildcard for senior events under its competition regulations and is able to award a second if Oceania fails to rank fifth or does not participate in qualification.

For the 25th edition of the Women’s World Handball Championship, scheduled to be held in Spain from December 2 to 9, Oceania did not register a team for the Asian qualification event, meaning a second wildcard could be awarded.

In total, 32 teams are set to feature in the tournament, which is due to be held across four cities - Castellón, Granollers, Llíria and Torrevieja.

The Netherlands are the current women's world handball champions after edging out Spain by a point in the 2019 final ©Getty Images

The draw is due to take place tomorrow, despite the full line-up for the tournament not yet being confirmed.

Hosts Spain and holders The Netherlands are qualified along with 14 teams from Europe and four from Africa.

Qualifying tournaments are due to be held later this month to decide qualifiers from North America and the Caribbean, in September to decide qualifiers from Asia and in October to decide the qualifiers from South and Central America.

The Netherlands won the previous Women’s World Handball Championship in 2019 by narrowly beating Spain 30-29 in the final.