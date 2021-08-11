The Hong Kong Paralympic Committee & Sports Association for the Physically Disabled (HKPC&SAPD) has officially selected 24 athletes for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, led by experienced wheelchair fencer Alison Yu Chui-yee.

They are part of a larger delegation of 64 heading to Japan for the Games.

Hong Kong is set to compete in eight sports at Tokyo 2020 including archery, fencing, athletics, boccia and equestrian.

Yu is due to make her fifth Paralympics appearance, and the 37-year-old has won seven golds, three silvers and one bronze at the Games since debuting at Athens 2004.

She is due to compete in the women's individual foil and épée events at Tokyo 2020.

"The Hong Kong team has achieved tremendous results at the Olympics this year," said Yu, according to Hong Kong publication The Standard.

"With the [Hong Kong] Government purchasing the broadcast rights for the Games, more people have been drawn to different sports and that motivates me to go for medals."

Alison Yu Chui-yee, centre, is a seven-time Paralympic champion ©Getty Images

Boccia player Leung Yuk-wing is also set to compete at his fifth Games as the country looks to add to its three golds and one silver in the sport at the Paralympics.

World number two boccia player Ho Yuen-kei is also a contender, despite falling short at the quarter-final stage at Rio 2016.

Swimmer Tang Wai-lok, who set a Paralympic record in the 200 metres freestyle at Rio 2016 and table tennis player and 2016 bronze medallist Ng Mui-wui start as medal contenders too.

Half of the athletes are set to debut at Tokyo 2020, including badminton player Daniel Chan Ho-yuen, who has defeated world number one South Korean Kim Jung Jun three times since 2019.

The other 40 members of the delegation are made up of coaches, sports scientists, medical experts, delegation officials and National Paralympic Committee representatives, according to the HKPC&SAPD.

Hong Kong won two gold, two silver and two bronze medals at Rio 2016.

In total, Hong Kong has won 126 medals at 12 Paralympic Games, with 40 golds, 37 silvers and 49 bronzes.