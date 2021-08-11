Netball New Zealand has named 17 athletes in its Silver Ferns netball squad and nine further athletes in its development squad for upcoming training camps as preparations for next summer's Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games begin.
Included in the squad are Northern Mystics shooter Grace Nweke, Southern Steel's goal attack Tiana Metuarau and midcourter Kate Heffernan, and Northern Stars shooter Jamie Hume.
Mystics midcourter Peta Toeava has also been recalled.
Shooter Bailey Mes was unavailable due to injury, while Jamie Hume, Tiana Metuarau and Grace Nweke have all received their first call-ups.
Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua said her aim is to build depth as the team turns their focus to Birmingham 2022.
Dame Noeline said: "We want to be clear that opportunities exist for all players irrelevant of what squad they are selected in.
"The squad selections are a foot in the door and I know that competition at our camps will be fierce.
"As long as they are physically capable and court ready, we really want to open the door for a number of these athletes and see who will put their hand up and grab this opportunity.
"The Silver Ferns development squad is massively important to the depth of our programme and, as selectors, we have seen the talent and identified the work and areas they still need to develop in their game.
"But the key for us is giving those players as much exposure as possible and building our depth."
Three training camps including all squad members will take place over the next two months.
The Silver Ferns are set to meet the Australian Diamonds in a four-test series for the Constellation Cup in October.
New Zealand won their fifth world title in 2019 but finished outside the medals at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.
At Gold Coast 2018, England won the gold medal, beating Australia in the final, as Jamaica defeated New Zealand in the bronze medal playoff.