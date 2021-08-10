The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Cup in Seoul in October has been given the green light.

The boulder and speed World Cup is due to take place from October 1 to October 3, and the IFSC has confirmed along with the Korean Alpine Federation that it should go ahead.

The competition was scheduled to take place from May 7 to May 9 this year but had to be postponed due to travel restrictions put in place by South Korea in response to COVID-19.

Seoul has not previously hosted an IFSC competition.

Mokpo, which hosted three lead and speed World Cups between 2012 and 2014, is the only other South Korean city to stage an ISFC World Cup event.

South Korea is suffering a new wave of infections, and the seven-day average of new infections - never above 1,050 in 2020 - has now hit 1,683.

Janja Garnbret became the first woman to win sport climbing gold when the sport made its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

The Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) General Assembly - initially scheduled to take place in Seoul on November 25 and 26 last year but now set for October 2021 - was recently moved from South Korea's capital to Greece.

ANOC accepted an offer from the Hellenic Olympic Committee (HOC) and the Greek Sports Ministry to stage the event in Athens, as South Korea struggled to deal with the Delta variant.

Sport climbing made its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 with men's and women's combined events, which combines the boulder, lead and speed disciplines.

It has already been confirmed for Paris 2024, with four medals on offer - double that in Tokyo.

There will be men's and women's speed competitions, as well as combined boulder and lead events.