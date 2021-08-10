FISU announce less than a month to go until the Volunteer Leaders Academy

There is just under one month to go until the main session of the 2021 International University Sports Federation (FISU) Volunteer Leaders Academy (FVLA), which will be held online from September 8 to 10.

The September session was initially set up to be an onsite series of lectures and workshops in Kazan, Russia, but COVID-19 travel restrictions and safety measures forced organisers to maintain a virtual format.

The FVLA is an educational event for the international sports and volunteering movement.

It aims to create a volunteering community around the world that shares its practices in volunteer projects.

It hopes to replicate the values of university sport: excellence, teamwork, innovation, joy of sport and integrity.

The academy was set up by FISU with the goal of promoting university sport values by organising events to share volunteer management and leadership advice, with experts from all over the world invited to speak to encourage emerging leaders.

The FISU Volunteer Leaders Academy was first held online in 2020 due to COVID-19 ©FISU

National University Sport Federations (NUSFs) nominate candidates to participate in the FVLA sessions from a pool of students they are engaged with.

FISU held a session in June which was attended by more than 200 participants from 93 countries to discuss leadership and volunteer management with current FISU Student Ambassadors.

"It is a privilege to be a part of this amazing group, very professional team working hard to shape the future of university sport, and as a bonus, meet new like-minded friends from all around the world," said Nassima Boulait, a participant from Morocco.

As well as sports leadership programs, FISU organisers a number of events, including the World University Championships and the Summer and Winter Universiades.

The 2021 Winter Universiade is scheduled to take place in Lucerne, Switzerland from December 11 to 21 and will mark the 30th edition of the event.