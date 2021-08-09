Almost a half of Canada’s 128-strong squad for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics will be making their debuts at the Games here.

The Canadian Paralympic Committee has confirmed 55 athletes will make their first appearance at the Paralympics in the Japanese capital.

The youngest is 17-year-old swimmer Nicholas Bennett, while dressage rider Winona Hartvikson is the oldest at 62.

Hartvikson is two years younger than fencer Ruth Sylvie Morel, who was the oldest member of the 68-athlete team that featured at Rio 2016.

The squad comprises 71 female and 57 male athletes.

They will compete across 18 sports in Tokyo.

Archer Karen Van Nest and wheelchair rugby player Patrice Simard will make their sixth Paralympic appearance.

Wheelchair basketball players Cindy Ouellet and Patrick Anderson, wheelchair rugby duo Fabien Lavoie and Mike Whitehead, wheelchair racer Brent Lakatos and equestrian rider Lauren Barwick will be competing at their fifth Paralympics.

A total of 26 athletes are Paralympic medallists, with Lakatos leading the way with seven, while swimmer Aurelie Rivard has five.

Canada’s Chef de Mission Stephanie Dixon: "Congratulations to each and every athlete selected to represent Canada in Tokyo.

Have you been enjoying watching @TeamCanada at the Olympic Games? Well the Paralympic Games are right around the corner and WE'RE HERE ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/ix2IW7edDI — Canadian Paralympic Committee (@CDNParalympics) August 6, 2021

"Canada’s Paralympians are absolute stars - they are among the best athletes in the world, and I can't wait for their incredible hard work, talent, dedication, and perseverance to be celebrated across Canada.

"It has been a challenging 18 months preparing for these Games.

"For some athletes, this will be their first international competition in nearly two years.

"It is a huge accomplishment to compete at these Paralympic Games, and everyone has been working so hard for this opportunity.

"I know we will see some remarkable performances in Tokyo and hear about some equally remarkable stories.

"I can’t wait to cheer on all 128 Canadian athletes at the Games knowing that millions of Canadians will be cheering for them back at home."

The delayed Tokyo 2020 Paralympics are scheduled to run from August 24 to September 5.

At Rio 2016, Canada placed 14th in the medal table with eight golds, 10 silvers and 11 bronzes.