Paralympics Ireland has announced The Vision Group as the official supplier of medical and sports rehabilitation products, while Hickey's Pharmacy has gifted the Tokyo-bound team with a range of healthcare items.

The Vision Group's partnership includes Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024.

Miriam Malone, chief executive of Paralympics Ireland, said: "Paralympics Ireland are very pleased to welcome The Vision Group as partners to Team Ireland.

"They are providing us with essential medical and sports rehabilitation equipment which will be of vital importance to the Paralympic Team that represents us in Tokyo this year.

"I would like to thank Dave Lahart and his team for their help and support, and I really look forward to a partnership that will blossom in Tokyo and on into Paris 2024."

As part of the collaboration, the Irish company will provide personal protective equipment, infection control packs and various medical, health care and mobility equipment.

"We are extremely excited to partner Team Ireland for the next 4 years," said David Lahart, director of The Vision Group.

"Paralympics Ireland is exactly the type of organisation we want to align ourselves with and we look forward to a great partnership over the coming years.

"We would like to take this opportunity to wish all the athletes of Team Ireland the very best of luck and success in Tokyo."

In addition, Irish chain Hickey's Pharmacy has supplied packs comprising wipes, eye drops, hand sanitiser, nasal spray, suncream and insect repellent for each member of the Irish delegation.

Ireland has participated in every Paralympic Games since its inauguration in 1960, with the country's best performance coming in the 1984 Games after winning 20 gold medals.