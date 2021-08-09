The Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to extend the mandate of the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) Normalisation Committee until January 5 2022 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bureau observed that the strict restrictions in place in Egypt has prevented the Normalisation Committee from implementing its mandate and convening the EFA General Assembly to conduct elections.

The mandate was due to expire on July 31 2021, but the Bureau made the decision with the primary objective of allowing the Normalisation Committee to fulfil all of the tasks as part of its mandate.

The Normalisation Committee's mandate will conclude by holding an election for new EFA leadership.

FIFA appointed the Normalisation Committee in August 2019 after the resignation of EFA President Hany Abou Rida and the entire board.

Rida and the board resigned after Egypt's shock 1-0 defeat by South Africa in the round of 16 of the 2019 African Nations Cup, which Egypt hosted.

Mohamed Salah, left, and Egypt were upset by South Africa in the Round of 16 at the 2019 African Cup of Nations, after which EFA President Hany Abou Rida and the entire board resigned ©Getty Images

At the time of the Normalisation Committee's appointment, a FIFA statement said: "All members of the Normalisation Committee must pass an eligibility check to be carried out by the FIFA Review Committee in accordance with the FIFA governance regulations.

"Their confirmation will be contingent upon the outcome of the eligibility check.

"As the Normalisation Committee will also act as an electoral committee, none of its members can be eligible for any of the open positions in the elections under any circumstances.

"The specified period of time during which the Normalisation Committee will perform its functions shall expire no later than July 31, 2020, or as soon as it has fulfilled all of its tasks."

The Normalisation Committee consists of chairman Amr Youssef Hassan El Ganainy, deputy chairman Gamal Mohamed Ali and three members - Sahar Abdel Hak Ahmed, Mohamed Fadl Zahran and Ahmed Abdallah Rady.