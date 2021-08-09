Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak to members of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) team today, prior to their departure for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The Kremlin announced Putin’s meeting with the team, which will be held via a video link.

The Russian President has typically met members of Russian delegations before previous editions of the Games.

"On August 9, 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a video link meeting with members of the Russian Paralympic team, who are undergoing final preparations for the upcoming Tokyo Games at training centres in different regions of the country," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The RPC announced last week it will send a 430-person delegation to the Games, including 241 athletes, with 129 men and 112 women featuring.

The delegation will represent the RPC in 19 out of 22 sports on the programme.

Athletes from Russia will be competing at the Summer Paralympics for the first time since London 2012, after the nation was banned from Rio 2016 by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

The IPC banned the Russian team from the Games amid allegations of state-sponsored doping.

Russian athletes will compete under the RPC banner at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics ©Getty Images

The ban remained in place for Pyeongchang 2018, although authorised neutral athletes were permitted to compete subject to meeting conditions set by the IPC.

The Russian doping scandal and its aftermath will impact the country’s Paralympians for the fourth consecutive Paralympic Games.

The IPC confirmed in April the conditions for the RPC at Tokyo 2020, with the organisation required to use an acronym rather than its full name.

The IPC announced the principles as part of the implementation of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decision regarding the Russian Anti-Doping Agency.

Under the terms of the CAS decision, Russian athletes can only compete at the Olympic Games, Paralympic Games and World Championships as neutrals and its flag, anthem and symbols have been banned.

All public displays will use the acronym "RPC" rather than the full name "Russian Paralympic Committee."

The IPC added that a special RPC emblem has been created and will be used at both Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022.