British cyclist Joscelin Lowden has announced that she will attempt to break the International Cycling Union (UCI) women's hour record on September 30 at the Velodrome Suisse in Grenchen.

The current women's record for the greatest distance covered in one hour is 48.007 kilometres set by Italian Vittoria Bussi on September 13 2018, in Aguascalientes in Mexico.

Lowden has been a professional rider since 2018 and currently races for Drops-Le Col.

The 33-year-old was a member of her country's bronze medal-winning team in the team time trial mixed relay at the 2019 UCI Road World Championships in Yorkshire.

This year she won the overall classification and the mountain classification of the Tour de Feminin, a Class Two stage race in the Czech Republic.

"I'm really pleased to be able to officially announce I am planning an attempt to break the UCI hourrRecord timed by Tissot at the end of September this year," said Lowden.

"It's an idea that's been in the making for some time and with the support of Le Col and Wattshop, I'm now in a place to be able to make the attempt.

"Vittoria Bussi has set a high bar with her record at altitude, but I trust with the support and right preparation I should be able to give the record a good nudge."

The current record holder, Vittoria Bussi, won a bronze medal in the mixed team relay at the 2020 European Road Cycling Championships ©Getty Images

Although it was deemed unofficial, Lowden set a distance of 48.160km in February, beating Bussi's effort.

She clocked in the score while in a training simulation at the Manchester Velodrome.

According to the UCI, the required criteria for an official attempt includes electronic timekeeping as well as two approved manual timekeepers, authorisation from the UCI and relevant national federations, on-site verification by a UCI commissaire, and material approval by the UCI Technical Department, among other specifics.

Since the modernisation of UCI regulations in 2014, the record has been broken four times by Bussi, Bridie O'Donnell of Australia and Americans Molly Schaffer and Evelyn Stevens.