Stanislav Pozdnyakov, President of the Russian Olympic Committee, is "satisfied" at the ROC team’s fifth place in the Tokyo 2020 medals table and believes Russian athletes have the potential to win more medals at the Paris 2024 Games.

The ROC team, prevented from competing as Russia or having their own flag and national anthem as part of the World Anti-Doping Agency sanctions for the widespread doping regime uncovered in the wake of the Sochi 2014 Winter Games, won 20 gold, 28 silver and 23 bronze medals in Tokyo.

In terms of the total number of medals, the ROC team took third place on 90, their best showing since the Athens 2004 Games, behind the United States and China on 113 and 88 respectively.

The US finished top of the medals table with 39 golds, 41 silvers and 33 bronzes, followed by China, with 38 golds, 32 silvers and 18 bronzes.

The host nation finished third with 27 golds, with Britain rounding out the top four.

“I am satisfied with the fifth place,” Pozdnyakov told Russian news agency TASS.

"Overall, results have exceeded those of Rio de Janeiro (56 medals) and London (68).

Stanislav Pozdnyakov, President of the Russian Olympic Committee, has said he is "satisfied" with the ROC team's achievement of fifth place in the Tokyo 2020 medals table ©Getty Images

"I am very pleased with the performance of our guys, they fought heroically with rivals, sometimes with judges.

"The team will return home with honour."

Pozdnyakov added that he always wants the team to "perform better than before" and that the ROC team could have finished third "if not for a number of circumstances."

The ROC President added: "Many athletes, as shown by the silver medal standings, have great potential to make a step forward.

"Therefore, I would like to wish all our athletes who have stopped one step away from gold to take this step in Paris."

Russian athletes also won more gold medals in Tokyo than they did at the Rio 2016 Games.

The total matches the number of golds earned at the London 2012 Olympics.

Meanwhile, the ROC medal haul has been praised by Dmitry Svishchev, a member of the Russian State Duma Committee on Physical Culture, Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs.

"This is a very good result in the conditions of sanctions and a reduced team," Svishchev said.

"Medals and good results were attained where nobody expected, somewhere we lost the medals, fairly or not.

"It is necessary to congratulate the entire team, the Russian Olympic Committee, Russia’s Sports Ministry, all athletes and participants of the Olympic Game."