US Sailing chief boss vows to reboot "machine" in time for Paris 2024 after Tokyo 2020 disappointment

US Sailing executive director Paul Cayard has pledged to reboot the country’s winning "machine" in the sport as part of a seven-year mission to return the top of the podium.

Cayard has issued an open letter to supporters after the United States’ sailing team failed to medal at Tokyo 2020 here.

The US has a rich history in the sport, racking up 21 medals at Los Angeles 1984, Seoul 1988 and Barcelona 1992.

Only Britain has won more Olympic titles than the US.

But Cayard admits his nation is no longer the dominant force having picked up just one bronze in the past three Games - a bronze for Caleb Paine in the Finn at Rio 2016.

It has been a disappointing period for US Sailing and Cayard has vowed to turn the team’s fortunes around.

Tokyo 2020 proved to be a difficult Olympics for US sailors as they failed to secure a podium slot ©Getty Images

"Many of us in America are dissatisfied by our Olympic sailing trend and want to correct our course," Cayard wrote.

"While being in the middle of the pack is not a bad thing, it is just not how Americans think of themselves.

"Moving up the Olympic pecking order is not going to be easy.

"No one is going to get out of our way.

"We need to build a machine that puts teams and athletes in a position where their usual routine will produce a podium result on a regular basis.

"This is about cultivation, education, preparation and execution on game day.

"This is about proper process and procedure.

"So where are we now, as we form our strategy for the next seven years? We did produce gold-medal quality athlete support here in Japan.

"Team USA’s logistical, organisational and technical support was highly regarded by all national teams.

"However, we need the resources to allow this to occur more frequently and consistently throughout the quadrennium.

"Seven of our Tokyo 2020 athletes, along with other standout Americans who did not win their Olympic trials, have already committed to continuing towards Paris 2024.

"Continuity is critical and commendable after the sacrifices already made over the past five years."

The only Olympic sailing medal won by a United States sailor in recent Games was a bronze for Caleb Paine in the Finn at Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

Cayard claims the US has a "strong pipeline" of talented young sailors and believes his nation has become the "dominant player" at under-19 level.

He also feels US Sailing "processes excellence" in several areas including technology, organisation, elite athleticism, coaching, and financial resources.

"We don’t have to reinvent anything," Cayard said.

"We simply need to design a system and process to bring that excellence to bear on the field of play.

"A machine that will be sustainable for years to come."

Cayard insists the task for US Sailing is to design a strategy that enables them to "get the front of the pack and stay ahead of that evolution".

"I have taken on the executive director role in US Olympic sailing because I am passionate about getting Team USA back to the top," added Cayard.

"The Olympics is a source of national pride and a measure of competence in each sport.

"I want our sailors to be acknowledged as the best sailors in the world, once again.

"I want our youth to be inspired by US idols in their sport.

"I also want them to learn the valuable life skills that fighting to be the best instils.

"This is more than a project; it needs to be a movement."