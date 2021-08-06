The prize money for the International Swimming Federation (FINA) World Championships 25 metres has been increased to a total of $2.8 million (£2.01 million/€2.37 million), with the prize money for individual events increased by 50 per cent.

The 15th FINA World Championships are due to take place from December 16 to December 21 2021.

It is set to be hosted by Aby Dhabi.

The $2.8 million (£2.01 million/€2.37 million) prize pool is the largest ever in a FINA swimming event.

FINA President Husain Al-Musallam said: "Exactly two months ago, when I took office, I promised the aquatics family that I would prioritise athletes, increase prize money and ensure there is no discrimination in our sport.

"Today’s announcement honours this commitment.

"Athletes are the heartbeat of aquatics.

"They all deserve the very best competitions and prize money that reflects their standing as the world’s greatest athletes."

The 14th FINA World Championships were held in Hangzhou, China, from December 11 to December 16 2018 ©Getty Images

The World Championships welcomes the best short course swimmers in the world to the Etihad Arena, situated on the Yas Bay waterfront on Yas Island.

The Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is set to take place at the Yas Marina Circuit from December 10 to December 12, with spectators encouraged to enjoy both events throughout the sporting schedule.

In May 2020, FINA announced the World Championships would be postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 14th FINA World Championships were held in Hangzhou, China, from December 11 to December 16 2018.

The United States dominated proceedings, winning 17 gold medals.