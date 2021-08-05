China sweep aside Japan to win gold and remain perfect in Olympic women's table tennis team event

China earned their fourth consecutive Olympic women's team table tennis title after Chen Meng, Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu brushed aside the competition at Tokyo 2020 here today.

The trio were hoping to maintain China's immaculate record in the event since it was introduced at Beijing 2008, with the nation having lost none of its matches on the way to winning three Olympic gold medals.

The record remained intact after the opening rounds of the competition, with Sun, Wang and Chen securing 3-0 wins over Austria, Singapore and Germany.

Hosts Japan provided the opposition in the gold-medal contest, after consecutive 3-0 wins over Hungary, Chinese Taipei and Hong Kong.

Kasumi Ishikawa and Miu Hirano threatened to give Japan the perfect start by winning the opening game of the women’s doubles contest 11-9.

Chen and Wang quickly levelled the scores and ultimately earned a 9-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-7 victory.

The second match saw a repeat of the women's singles semi-finals, with eventual silver medallist Sun facing bronze medallist Mima Ito.

Ito proved unable to avenge her semi-final loss, as Sun triumphed 11-8, 11-5, 3-11, 11-3 to give China a 2-0 lead in the tie.

The result saw China reach a milestone of 50 consecutive matches won in the women's team event at the Olympics.

China have won all 51 matches they have played in the women's team table tennis event at the Olympics ©Getty Images

Wang ensured the next victory came swiftly as she overcame Hirano 11-5, 11-9, 11-3 to seal the gold medal for China.

Hong Kong completed the podium places after coming from a match down to beat Germany.

Shan Xiaona and Petrissa Solja won the women’s doubles match 8-11, 11-5, 11-7, 15-13 against Lee Ho-ching and Doo Hoi-kem.

Minnie Soo Wai-yam responded for Hong Kong by beating Han Ying 12-10, 9-11, 11-9, 11-7 in the first singles rubber, before Doo overcame Solja 11-5, 11-6, 11-9.

Soo claimed her second singles win of the contest 12-10, 13-11, 11-7 against Shan to give Hong Kong a 3-1 victory and the bronze medal.