Britain's Hannah Mills became the most decorated female sailor in Olympic history as she won her second gold medal in the 470 class alongside Eilidh McIntyre.

Mills topped the podium at Rio 2016 and won silver at London 2012 with former partner Saskia Clark, and tasted more glory today at Tokyo 2020.

This was Britain's third sailing gold medal in three days and it was also the end of an era as the 470 classes will become a mixed-gender competition at Paris 2024.

The British boat finished fifth in the medal race at Enoshima Yacht Harbour - enough to win overall on 38 points - but the celebrations were delayed following a protest from France.

It was claimed by the French that the British world champions raced to benefit the Polish boat of Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar, who eventually claimed silver on 54 points.

France's Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retorna were pushed into bronze on the same score, but their protest was rejected after being heard ashore.

Success for McIntyre means she follows in the footsteps of her father Michael who won Olympic gold in the Star class at Seoul 1988.

Britain put a close cover on Lecointre and Retornaz to stop the French reaching the front of the fleet, and were passed by Poland, Germany and Israel, sparking the protest.

Australia's Mat Belcher and Will Ryan won the men's 470 gold ©Getty Images

"It's been a hard regatta all week, and I haven't had much time to think about celebrating the win yet," said Mills, who will not race at another Olympics.

"We were just so focused on executing our best race in what was probably my last time in a 470."

In the men's 470, Australia's Mat Belcher and Will Ryan won gold after ending the regatta on 23 points.

The Rio 2016 silver medallists and world champions won the medal race to ensure gold in their last outing as a partnership.

"It's been an incredible journey," said Belcher, who also won London 2012 gold with Malcolm Page.

"And a great honour to race alongside this guy.

"It's been a great partnership, and it's been five years just to get one more step up on the podium and to realise that dream together."

Sailing at Tokyo 2020 has now concluded.