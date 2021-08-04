Arlen López of Cuba has become a two-division Olympic boxing champion after winning light heavyweight gold at Tokyo 2020.

The Rio 2016 middleweight winner saw off the challenge of Britain's Ben Whittaker here to continue his country's fine boxing tradition.

López, a southpaw, was in control of the first round against his taller opponent and shaded the second, before Whittaker fought back to win the third.

The British boxer's late charge was not enough, however, and López took the the fight via split decision.

Four of the judges ruled in favour of the Cuban, with Australia's Maksim Ulejmani giving the fight to Whittaker.

"The sacrifice that I've made, the efforts that I've made, they've supported me," said López, addressing his family.

"We're here saluting our families."

Britain's Ben Whittaker did not wear his silver medal on the podium ©Getty Images

Whittaker was so distraught that he did not wear his silver medal around his neck on the podium, instead putting it in his tracksuit pocket.

"Every boxer does not go in there to receive a silver medal," he said.

"Every boxer in my weight class wanted the gold and I was one of those.

"I truly woke up this morning and believed it was my time.

"I had the whole of the West Midlands behind me, Great Britain, and I just felt like a failure, so I couldn't celebrate the silver at that time.

"I still can't just yet.

"When I look back in a few years it will probably be a great achievement but I was just so upset as I wanted that gold, not the silver."

Bronze medals at light heavyweight went to the ROC's Imam Khataev and Azerbaijan's Loren Alfonso.

Cuba have now won two boxing golds at Tokyo 2020 - with both coming after wins against British fighters in the final.

Roniel Iglesias saw off Pat McCormack to win the welterweight gold.

The country has won 91 gold medals in Olympic boxing.