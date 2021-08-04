World Taekwondo Oceania approves new constitution in advance of Council elections

World Taekwondo Oceania has approved a new constitution and opened the application process for Council posts in advance of elections next month.

The new constitution, which was approved by an online Special General Meeting on July 23, is a standard constitution supplied to all five of its continental bodies by World Taekwondo.

Updates include term limits - although terms served before the new constitution came into force will not count towards these limits - age limits, gender balances and a stipulation that at least two thirds of the Council is elected officials.

Candidates for election must be 70 or younger, unless they are incumbents, in which case the age limit is 80.

Nine Council members should also be elected by the General Assembly.

Taekwondo players from Tonga, New Zealand and Australia competed at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics ©Getty Images

The next World Taekwondo Oceania General Assembly is set for September 24, being held online.

A President, senior vice-president, two vice-presidents, secretary general, treasurer, one male Council member and two female Council members are due to be elected remotely.

Nominations must be received by August 14.

John Kotsifas, an Australian, is the incumbent World Taekwondo Oceania President.