Carrington wins two gold Olympic medals in hour at Tokyo 2020 to take total to four

New Zealand’s Lisa Carrington won two Olympic gold medals in little more than an hour at Tokyo 2020 here, and such was her dominance that it seemed both were inevitable.

She has reigned supreme in the 200 metres kayak singles for as long as anyone can remember and twice bettered the Olympic best on a glorious summer’s morning.

She clinched her third consecutive Olympic gold medal in 38.120sec after dominating throughout to maintain an unbeaten sequence which stretches back to 2011.

Teresa Portela of Spain made a late burst to win silver in a time of 38.883, 0.763 seconds behind Carrington.

Emma Jorgensen of Denmark so often a silver medallist was forced to settle for the bronze medal in 38.901.

Carrington then teamed up with Caitlin Regal to win the women’s 500m kayak doubles in a time of 1min 35.785sec - the fourth Olympic gold medal of her career.

Once again, the race was a supreme example of leading from the front.

Poland’s Karolina Naja and Anna Pulawska took silver 0.968 seconds behind in 1:36.753

Hungary’s 2016 gold medallist Danuta Kozak, this time partnering Dara Bodonyi, had to settle for bronze in 1:36.867.

There was a thrilling conclusion to the men’s 1000m canoe doubles where Cuba’s Serguey Torres Madrigal and Fernando Jorge Enriquez timed their attack to perfection to win their country's first sprint canoe gold.

The 2019 Pan American Games champions turned on the power in the last 250m to win in 3:24.995 from long-time race leaders Liu Hao and Zheng Penfei of China who clocked 3:25.198 for the silver medal.

The bronze medal went to Germany’s 2016 gold medallist Sebastian Brendel and Tim Hecker in 3:25.16.

In the men’s 1000m kayak singles world champion Balint Kopasz led a Hungarian one-two.

Kopasz took gold in 3:20.643 after striking out for in the last 250m.

At the finish his compatriot Adam Varga came through to take silver in 3:22.431

Fernando Pimenta of Portugal who had raced head-to-head with Kopasz for so long was eventually edged out into bronze in 3:22.478.

