Michèle George and Bruno Vanhove will lead Belgium in the Parade of Nations at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Michèle George, who competes in dressage, and goalball player Bruno Vanhove have been selected as Belgium's flagbearers for the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Chef de Mission Olek Kazimirowski announced the duo will lead their country in the Parade of Nations in the Opening Ceremony.

They will receive the flag from Princess Astrid, who has been a big fan of Paralympic Team Belgium for many years, it is claimed.

George won two equestrian gold medals at London 2012, as well as another gold and one silver at Rio 2016.

"I was very touched that I was chosen as flag bearer and this on the side of Bruno," George said.

"Alone we go faster, but together we go further.

"So, I hope that with Paralympic Team Belgium we will get as far as possible.

"We want to show the world that if you believe in your dreams, nothing is impossible."

Vanhove, captain of the Belgium Bulls goalball team, will be participating in his third Games after Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

He is determined to help his country win its first medal in the sport.

"It is a great honour to lead the Belgian delegation as flagbearer, alongside Michèle," said Vanhove.

"I am very proud to represent my goalball teammates, but also the rest of the Belgian delegation and our values that are close to our hearts."

Michèle George and Bruno Vanhove will both be competing at their third Paralympics ©Getty Images

The Belgian's 65-strong delegation will consist of 31 athletes, who will compete in 10 different disciplines.

Kazimirowski revealed the nation's aspirations for the Paralympics.

"In our strategic plan 2014 – 2020, we have set ourselves the target of 10 medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games," he said.

"The Paralympic Movement has been working towards this goal in recent years, with an ambitious top sport policy and I am convinced that this will pay off.

"This goal is certainly ambitious, but realistic when we consider the performances that our athletes have put in the last major competitions in different disciplines."

Anne d'Ieteren, chairwoman of the Belgian Paralympic Committee, shared Kazirmirowski's ambition.

"I am convinced that the strong personality and resilience that our athletes possess will no longer be questioned," d'Ieteren said.

"Besides top athletes, these athletes are examples for society and I have no doubt that they will make our country proud with exceptional performances in Tokyo."

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will be held from August 24 to September 5.

Belgium's best performance at the Games came in 1984 where they won 21 gold, 23 silver and 14 bronze medals.