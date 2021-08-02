Heinrich Heine University (HHU) in Düsseldorf is the latest institution to welcome the International University Sports Federation (FISU) Attribution Plaque, which is celebrating the Rhine-Ruhr region being awarded the 2025 Summer World University Games.

Rector of the university Anja Steinbeck was joined by women's water polo national team member Sophia Eggert and women's sitting volleyball national team member Ronja Schmölders for the occasion.

HHU is set to be one of the host universities for the Games.

"With the passing on of the Attribution Plaque, the uniqueness of the award of the FISU Games to Germany and the region becomes more tangible," said Steinbeck.

"Around 10,000 students from all continents will compete in and around Düsseldorf and inspire us with sporting highlights.

"We are looking forward to the international tournament with exciting competitions that will sweep people in Düsseldorf and all of North Rhine-Westphalia away.

"Together with the other partners, the HHU will be a good, cosmopolitan host."

Düsseldorf will act as a host city for the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 Summer World University Games ©Getty Images

The German University Sports Association (adh) is organising the 2025 World University Games.

Student-athletes aged 25 or under will be eligible to compete at the Games.

The Attribution Plaque has already visited the Ruhr University Bochum and the Technical University of Dortmund, after it was awarded to the adh by FISU.

Rhine-Ruhr was awarded the 2025 World University Games on May 15.

The event is scheduled to take place from June 26 to July 7 in 2025.