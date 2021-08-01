International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) President Marco Scolaris has claimed passion has led to the sport to the Olympic Games before its debut appearance at Tokyo 2020 on Tuesday (August 3).

The IFSC held a conference call with over 50 Member Federations to discuss the sport’s Olympic debut.

The call was arranged due to numerous officials in Federations being unable to attend Tokyo 2020 amid COVID-19 restrictions.

Sport climbing was initially scheduled to make its Olympic debut last year, but the postponement of the Games due to the pandemic and the subsequent restrictions preventing fans from attending have damped the debuts of several new sports for the Games.

Scolaris has claimed sport climbing’s debut will prove successful, with the governing body working with Olympic Broadcasting Services to boost coverage on television, including the use of 3D graphics and augmented technology.

"At the end of the day, our passion remains the same, and passion lives here today and is driving us," Scolaris said.

"Passion is taking us now to our walls, to our climbs.

"Sport climbing will be the only sport at the Games to benefit from innovative virtual 3D graphics that will take the sport to a whole new level.

"To help audiences understand the challenges faced by the athletes and get insight into how they solve problems, computer-generated graphics will enrich the coverage of sport climbing.

"This is the time to take a deep breath, look up, and climb higher, stronger, and faster – together.

"Join us in spirit, make the athletes feel your cheer, let us share the passion.

"May our community, our people join together and pack the Aomi Urban Park, on the screens, in the air."

Scolaris thanked organisers in Japan and the local population for their efforts to ensure the Games could take place.

The virtual meeting allowed Member Federations to watch athletes conduct their second unofficial practice session on the wall, with competition now only a couple of days away.

A total of 40 climbers will participate across four days of competition, split equally between men and women.

The competition will feature speed, boulder, and lead events.

Sport climbing was added to Tokyo 2020 as an additional sport, as part of a package including baseball and softball, karate, skateboarding and surfing.

Sport climbing, surfing and skateboarding will also feature at Paris 2024, where breaking has also been included.