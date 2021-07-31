An anti-doping agreement has been concluded prior to next month’s Paralympic Games here, it has been announced.

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto has signed the Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) which is said to be a "an important step towards the smooth operation" of the Paralympics.

It was a five-party agreement with Tokyo 2020, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), Japan Sports Agency, Japan Sport Council and the Japan Anti-Doping Agency (JADA) signing the document.

Tokyo 2020 says the MoC aims to promote collaboration and facilitate the sharing of information concerning anti-doping measures prior to and during the Games.

The Paralympics - pushed back one year due to the coronavirus pandemic - are due to take place from August 24 to September 5.

Tokyo 2020 organisers are determined to ensure "clean and fair events" at the Paralympics ©Getty Images

"The establishment of anti-doping processes is an important step towards the smooth operation of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games," a statement from Tokyo 2020 read.

"The Memorandum aims to facilitate the exchange of information and expertise in the field of anti-doping with the cooperation of relevant organisations in Japan and overseas, in order to ensure the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will be a clean competition."

Tokyo 2020 says it will work with all the organisation to improve anti-doping activities and ensure "clean and fair events" at the Paralympics.

As well as Hashimoto, the MoC was signed by Mike Peters, chief executive of the IPC, Hideki Niwa, Japan’s State Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, JAD Japan Sport Council President Satoshi Ashidate and JADA President Suzuki Hidenori.