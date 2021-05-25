The European Judo Union (EJU) has hailed its recently held European Championships as a "huge success" after COVID-19 measures showed up only three positive tests.

The EJU added that the Zagreb European Open had also shown up only one COVID-19 positive.

"Following the original blueprint of the International Judo Federation protocol the measures taken during recent events including the senior European Judo Championships in Lisbon and the Zagreb European Open have proven that it works," the organisation said.

Out of the 1,600 PCR tests taken in Lisbon in April, one came back positive from within the EJU team before the event began and the person involved was immediately quarantined.

Two further positives involving coaches showed up when the event had finished, after extra exit tests had been requested.

"The European Judo Championships was a huge success, a safe and atmospheric championships for all athletes involved," the EJU added.

"With a grand total of 854 people in attendance in Zagreb including athletes, national federations, LOC and EJU team, there was an anticipation for potential positive cases.

"However, only one test came back positive and fortunately had not come into the bubble for testing.

"It was the largest competition in terms of the number of participants which had been held in Zagreb since the beginning of the pandemic."

A total of 1,600 PCR tests undertaken at the recent European Judo Championships showed up only three COVID-19 positives ©EJU

"The careful re-opening of judo events is only possible with a strict following of the anti-COVID protocol," EJU medical director Dr. Peter Smolders added.

"With a lot of PCR tests and the creation of a closed 'judo bubble' with numerous hygienic measures and with the necessary discipline, the first new international judo events were really a success.

"During the last European Championships 1,600 PCR tests were performed with only three positive cases, luckily with no or minor symptoms.

"Promptly, contact tracing and quarantining was started.

"All of this resulted in safe and successful championships.

"Although the situation is largely improving in many parts of Europe, we are not out of the woods yet.

"We have to be stay very strict and careful in the following months.

"This is the only way we can ensure safe judo.

"I am sure all judokas in Europe will agree all these efforts will result in a bright future."