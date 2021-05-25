Ski jumper Johansson has back surgery to prepare for new World Cup season

Norway's Robert Johansson has undergone back surgery in a bid to get fully fit for the 2021-2022 International Ski Federation (FIS) Ski Jumping World Cup season, after two years of injury struggles.

The 31-year-old silver medallist at the 2021 World Championships added his third World Cup victory last season - his first for two years.

He is also a two-time Olympic individual bronze medallist, and a team gold medallist from the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Games.

"These problems have already affected me negatively in the past two seasons," said Johansson, according to the FIS.

"After an MRI scan and conversations with the doctors, physical therapists and other specialists, we came to the conclusion that surgery was the right thing to do.



"It was an endoscopic disc surgery.

"It went well and I already feel an improvement.

"Now I'm really looking forward to starting the training so I can be 100 per cent ready for an eventful next winter."

Despite his injuries, Johansson had his joint-best overall finish to a World Cup season in 2020-2021, finishing fifth with five podium finishes.

This was on par with the 2017-2018 season, where he finished fifth with three podium finishes, including a win.

In 2018-2019, Johansson finished sixth overall.

Next season will peak with the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in February.