WBSC Softball Board member and Hall of Famer Morales dies at 63

Colombian Antonio "Tony" Morales Arrieta, a World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Softball Division Executive Board member and WBSC Softball Hall of Famer, has died at the age of 63 in his home country.

In October 2017, Morales was elected as WBSC Softball Division vice-chairman for the Americas during the WBSC Congress held in Gaborone in Botswana.

"With great regret we learn of the passing of our brother Tony Morales," said WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari on Twitter.

"His passion for softball was unique to me.

"Our family will always remember him.

"A hug to our Colombian friends and his family, especially his wife, Rosa Elena."

Born in the city of Cartagena, Morales started working as a senior administrator in softball in 2001 when he was elected as the President of the Colombian Softball Federation.

Regionally, he served as the vice-president of WBSC Softball Americas and as the President of the South American Softball Confederation.

He was inducted into the WBSC Softball Hall of Fame in 2013.