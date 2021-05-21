Beijing 2022 can change the Paralympic Winter Games just as Beijing 2008 changed the Paralympic Summer Games, the International Paralympic President Andrew Parsons has said.

Parsons, who was with the Brazilian delegation at Beijing 2008, told state-run Chinese news agency Xinhua: "I think what we experienced in Beijing 2008 was exactly what we want to translate to the whole world, to change the view of societies towards persons with disability and change the mindset…

"In Beijing 2008, we saw a great change in China when it comes to making the city and the country more accessible to persons with disabilities.

"More resources were invested for the 2008 Games.

"So we expect the same now, or a newer version of that same investment and same effort for the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.

"I'm sure, if Beijing has changed the way we deliver the Paralympic Summer Games, Beijing 2022 will change the way we deliver the Paralympic Winter Games."

The Experience Beijing testing programme of snow and ice facilities for Beijing 2022 was successfully completed last month ©Getty Images

Parsons went on to express his confidence in the ability of the Beijing 2022 organisers to deliver an excellent Games.

A month ago the "Experience Beijing" snow and ice testing programme for snow and ice sports, which took place over two months, was successfully concluded.

Despite some disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, organisers say all venues will be completed well ahead of the Games, with the Paralympic scheduled to open on March 4 next year.