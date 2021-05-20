Messerschmidt secures place at Tokyo 2020 on second day of European Karate Championships

Jana Messerschmidt of Germany secured her place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after reaching the final of the Female Kumite under-55 kilograms category on the second day of the European Karate Championships in Poreč in Croatia.

Current World Championship runner-up Messerschmidt comfortably beat Ilaha Gasimova of Azerbaijan 5-1, with the victory securing her place at Tokyo 2020, where karate is set to make its Olympic debut, courtesy of her position in the Olympic standings.

Messerschmidt will now face 19-year-old Anna Chernyseva of Russia in the final after she overcame Sara Cardin of Italy 5-3.

In the Female Kumite under-50kg category, Turkey’s Serap Ozcelik Arapoglu, the world ranking leader, produced a dominant display as she overcame Alexandra Recchia of France 5-0.

Arapoglu will face Shara Hubrich of Germany, whom she beat at the Karate 1-Premier League event in Istanbul to claim gold, in the final, after Hubrich defeated Kateryna Kriva of Ukraine 4-0.

Current European champion Evgeny Plakhutin of Russia secured his place in the Male Kumite under-67kg category final after beating Burak Uygur of Turkey by decision after their contest finished 1-1.

Plakhutin will face Dionysios Xenos of Greece who qualified for his first ever continental final by beating home hopeful Boran Berak of Croatia 3-2.

In the Male Kumite under-60kg category, Kalvis Kalnins of Latvia qualified for a second consecutive international final after beating Florian Haas of Germany 4-1.

Kalnins will face Eray Samdan of Turkey in the final, after Samdan ran out an emphatic 7-1 victor against Italy’s Danilo Greco.

Action also took place in the Male and Female Team Kata competitions, where the finalists were decided.

Spain feature in both finals, and will take on Italy in the Female Team Kata and Turkey in the Male Team Kata.