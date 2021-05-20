Colombia’s Egan Bernal continues to hold the overall lead in the Giro d'Italia as Andrea Vendrame enjoyed home success in stage 12.

Vendrame of AG2R Citroen Team outsprinted Australian Chris Hamilton of Team DSM to the line, winning the 212-kilometre stage from Siena to Bagno Di Romagna in 5hrs 43mins 48secs.

New Zealander George Bennett of Team Jumbo-Visma was 15 seconds further back in third position after edging Italy’s Gianluca Brambilla of Trek-Segafredo.

Vendrame was the second Italian to win a stage at this year’s Giro D’Italia after Filippo Ganna’s time-trial success on the opening day.

"I'm super happy because I tried in 2019 but I was second and [Esteban] Chavez won that day, and I tried also last year but I was in a bad position," said Vendrame.

🎙️ @AndreaVendra: "What an incredible feeling! I can't even speak or find the right words to describe how I feel now. I just won a stage at the Corsa Rosa: a dream has come true!"



Powered by @eolo_it #Giro pic.twitter.com/zlsON7Wudy — Giro d'Italia (@giroditalia) May 20, 2021

"I have been training hard this year and I made a dream come true. I'm really happy.

"We've been working to try to get the blue jersey for [Geoffrey] Bouchard and then in the finish we made it so I could try and get the victory."

Bernal holds a 45-second lead over Russian Aleksandr Vlasov ahead of the 13th stage.

Tomorrow will see athletes ride from Ravenna to Verona on a 198km flat course before a scheduled mountain stage on Saturday (May 22).