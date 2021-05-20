The finalists for the recurve and compound mixed team events have been confirmed following the conclusion of action on day three of the Archery World Cup leg in Lausanne in Switzerland.

In the mixed team compound semi-finals, the Dutch pair of Jody Vermeulen and world number two Mike Schloesser eased through against Britain's Jessica Stretton and Nathan MacQueen by a score of 159-150.

Meeting them in the final will be Denmark's Tanja Gellenthien and Stephan Hansen after they defeated Linda Ochoa-Anderson and Braden Gellenthien.

The contest went to a shoot-off between the teams, seeing the wife Tanja get the better of her American husband with her pairing scoring 20 to the US' 19 after tying at 156 each.

Bangladesh's Diya Siddique and Md Ruman Shana are through to the mixed team recurve final too after a 5-3 victory over Canada's Stephanie Barrett and Brian Maxwell.

They will face The Netherlands' Gabriela Schloesser and Sjef van den Berg, after they won 6-2 against Mexico's Alejandra Valencia and Luis Alvarez.

Bangladesh 🇧🇩 will shoot for it’s first-ever mixed team title 🥇 on the Hyundai #Archery World Cup! 👏 #ArcheryWorldCup pic.twitter.com/JlPYVjVb3t — World Archery (@worldarchery) May 20, 2021

Also taking place today were the early rounds of the women's individual recurve and compound competitions.

Making it through to the semi-finals of the recurve was Russian top seed Ksenia Perova, who defeated Alexandra Mirca of Moldova 6-2, setting up a match against France's Audrey Adiceom who won 6-4 against Germany's Michelle Kroppen.

On the other side of the bracket, Svetlana Gomboeva of Russia defeated The Netherlands' Gabriela Schloesser 6-2 and now faces Germany's Lisa Unruh in the final four, following her 6-4 victory over Russian Elena Osipova.

In the women's compound, Spain's Andrea Marcos made it through to the final four after a 148-146 win over Italy's Elisa Roner, capping off a fine day.

Marcos defeated world number one Alexis Ruiz of the United States in the third round and is now set to face American Linda Ochoa-Anderson, who won 144-143 against Slovenia's Toja Ellison.

Denmark's Tanja Gellenthien is also through to the semi-finals, having defeated Turkey's Yesim Bostan 145-144, and now plays Russia's Natalia Avdeeva, after her 147-144 win over Estonia's Meeri-Marita Paas.