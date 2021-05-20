The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Foundation Board is to meet remotely tomorrow, with governance reforms and testing during the COVID-19 pandemic top of the agenda.

The meeting is set to take place before a backdrop of an American threat to cut its WADA funding, should further governance reforms not be implemented.

A United States Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) report submitted to Congress this week said the Government agency wants to see "real progress and a path for more substantial future reforms" at the Foundation Board meeting before making a final decision on its 2021 funding for WADA.

The US is due to pay $2.9 million (£2.2 million/€2.5 million) to WADA in 2021 - more than any other country.

Regina LaBelle, acting director of the ONDCP, will be taking part in a Foundation Board meeting for the first time.

WADA President Witold Bańka will chair tomorrow's meeting.

The 38-member Foundation Board is WADA's highest decision-making authority, but delegates day-to-day running of the organisation to the Executive Committee.

WADA's Executive Committee meets today in preparation, and WADA director general Olivier Niggli will update the Foundation Board on the Executive Committee's recommendations tomorrow.

The ONDCP is waiting until the Foundation Board meeting to make a decision on its WADA funding for 2021 ©Getty Images

Increasing athlete representation and introducing an ethics code will be among the governance reforms discussed at the Foundation Board meeting.

WADA's role at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, as well as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on testing operations, is also up for discussion.

Russia is on the agenda - both in the form of an update on WADA’s monitoring of the Court of Arbitration for Sport decision on punishment of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency and the ongoing investigation in the Moscow Laboratory.

Reports from WADA's Athlete Committee, Compliance Review Committee, Education Committee, Finance and Administration Committee and Health, Medical and Research Committee are due to be heard, as are updates on anti-doping science and World Anti-Doping Code implementation.

Any Foundation Board decisions will be taken via a two-week circulatory voting process.

