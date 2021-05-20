Final Olympic taekwondo places to be decided at Asian qualifier in Amman

The final 16 places in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic taekwondo tournament are due to be decided at the Asian qualifier in Jordan's capital Amman.

Two days of competition will begin tomorrow at the Kempinski Hotel, with four men's and four women's weight classes to be contested.

Both finalists in each division will book a quota spot in Japan for this year's rearranged Olympic Games.

Eighty-four athletes and 28 countries are expected in all, as well as a refugee team.

The men will compete at under-58 kilograms, under-68kg, under-80kg and over-80kg.

Women will lock horns at under-49kg, under-57kg, under-67kg and over-67kg.

Jordan is a keen taekwondo nation after Ahmad Abughaush won the country's first Olympic medal in any sport at Rio 2016 - the gold in the men's under-68kg.

He has now retired so hopes this week will turn to the likes of Julyana Al-Sadeq, the reigning Asian Games champion in the women's under-67kg.

Julyana Al-Sadeq, left, will be a big home hope for Jordan at the Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament in taekwondo ©Getty Images

The hosts will also field Asian Games under-80kg bronze medallist Saleh Al-Sharabaty as they look to make good use of local conditions.

Amman was originally awarded the qualifier in February 2020 after it was moved from Wuxi in China, as the coronavirus pandemic began to take hold.

Holding the event last year proved impossible but Jordan has kept the competition despite Tokyo 2020 being moved back a year.

Another name to watch will be the refugee team's Wael Al Farraj, who lives at the Azraq camp in Jordan after fleeing the conflict in Syria.

He became the first fighter to gain a black belt through the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation's flagship academy at the camp, and could be selected for Tokyo as part of the Refugee Olympic Team regardless of what happens at the qualifier.

The Olympic event will be followed by the Paralympic qualifier on May 23, with the sport set to debut on the programme in Tokyo.

Twenty-six athletes from 12 countries will contest six weight divisions with the winners booking a place at the Games.