Asia Cup cricket tournament to be called off as Sri Lanka prepares to shut borders

Cricket's Asia Cup will not take place in 2021 because of the coronavirus crisis.

The six-team men's tournament was originally scheduled for July last year, before being delayed until June 2021 because of the pandemic.

It is due to be hosted by Sri Lanka - after it was moved from Pakistan due to political tensions with India - but Cricket Sri Lanka's chief executive Ashley de Silva has said it "will not be possible" to play the event in June.

The Asian Cricket Council is yet to make a format announcement, but the tournament - due to be played in the Twenty20 format - is expected to be delayed until 2022, with no obvious space on a crowded calendar this year.

Sri Lanka is closing its borders for at least 10 days tomorrow in response to rising COVID-19 cases, while India is the epicentre of the pandemic and recorded more than 4,500 deaths in a single day for the first time yesterday.

It had been hoped that the event would serve as a useful warm-up for teams ahead of the T20 World Cup, which is due to be held in India in October and November.

However, given India's catastrophic COVID-19 infection and death rates, the global tournament could yet be called off or moved to the United Arab Emirates.

India - who have won the last two editions of the Asia Cup - Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Pakistan and a qualifier were due to contest the event.

The biennial tournament, which alternates between T20 and 50-over cricket, has not been played since 2018.

India are set to tour Sri Lanka in July, and implementing COVID-19 countermeasures for a one-team tour will be considerably easier than for a multi-team tournament.

De Silva's comment was made yesterday, on the same day Shammi Silva was re-elected Cricket Sri Lanka President.