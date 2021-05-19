The Hangzhou Fire and Rescue Brigade has conducted a series of successful emergency drills in the run-up to the next edition of the Asian Games, scheduled to take place in Hangzhou in September 2022.

The brigade has been selected to oversee fire safety and urban fire safety maintenance for Hangzhou 2022, and as part of preparations has held emergency drills at Games venues.

The drills have taken place at the Hangzhou Sports Park Stadium, nicknamed The Big Lotus, which is scheduled to host the athletics competition and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

Among the equipment used during the drills was a 52 metre aerial ladder truck, which can assist firefighters in areas including aerial firefighting and personnel rescue missions.

The aerial ladder truck also has a fire engine water cannon mounted on the working bucket with a water flow rate of 1800 litres.

Firefighting robots were used as part of the drills conducted by Hangzhou Fire and Rescue Brigade in preparation for the 2022 Asian Games ©Hangzhou 2022

Also used during the drills were firefighting robots, which the brigade say can "replace firefighters in complex situations" and can assist with detecting and extinguishing fires in places that it may be difficult for humans to access.

Drones were also used during the drills, with the brigade saying these are useful to "observe the fire and the trapped" and to beam images back to crews to "improve the precision of the rescue."

In a statement Hangzhou 2022 organisers said: "Each of the drills achieved the expected goals and provided a safety foundation to the efficient and orderly operation during Games time."

The 2022 Asian Games is scheduled to take place from September 10 to 25 2022, with Hangzhou set to be the third Chinese city to host the Games, following Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010.