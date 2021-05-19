Cuba has suspended all national and international sports competitions in the country until July 31 as COVID-19 cases in the country continue to rise.

The most recent figures show that Cuba had a new daily coronavirus case high of 1,383 - as cases have gradually been increasing since late December.

The latest figures show 12 people died yesterday,

"We consider it appropriate to recall that the measure gives continuity to the provisions regarding the cancellation and/or postponement of competitive and other kinds of events, due to the health situation caused by the pandemic," read a statement from the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER), according to news agency Prensa Latina.

Additionally, the statement revealed that domestic competitions approved for athletics will take place behind closed doors without media presence and for athletes who are training for this year's re-arranged Olympics in Tokyo, with full COVID-19 prevention measures in place.

Athletes preparing for Tokyo 2020 will be given special allowance to train ©Getty Images

In January, INDER cancelled all national and international tournaments scheduled for the first quarter of 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

To date, Cuba has over 126,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date, resulting in the deaths of 826 people.

Among those to who have died as a result of CoVID-19 are Higinio Velez, President of the Cuban Baseball Federation (FCB) and the manager when Cuba won Olympic gold in 2004.

He died at the age of 74 following complications from the virus.